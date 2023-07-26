Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused President William Ruto of witch-hunt.

This follows the raid on his son’s house by police and the withdrawal of the security detail of his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Speaking during a roundtable interview with newsroom editors, Uhuru disclosed that he had planned on going on holiday to spend quality time with his grandchildren before his family was allegedly witch-hunted.

“Do not say I have run away. I need. rest and they need me. I have never been available for them,” he told the editors.

His family members, he added, were fairing on well while living their separate lives.

He specifically shared that his daughter, Ngina Kenyatta, was staying with her husband after their traditional wedding, which took place on June 20, 2023.

“They brought us goats. We now await the white wedding,” a vibrant Uhuru divulged.

The interview came days after the fourth President addressed the media following the raid of his son’s house in Karen.

Uhuru, who also serves as Kenya’s special envoy, lamented that he was hurt by the incident, alleging that the police were planning on planting controversial evidence at the home.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, the raid on several homes in Karen on Friday, July 21, was conducted based on an ongoing investigation into protests organised by the Opposition.

