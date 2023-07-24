Monday, July 24, 2023 – Kathiani Member of Parliament, Robert Mbui, has accused President William Ruto of planning to stay in office indefinitely and that is the reason he is ignoring the constitution.

Appearing on Citizen TV Monday morning, Mbui said Ruto is harassing former President Uhuru Kenyatta because he has no plan of retiring even after serving for 10 years.

“On this matter of harassment, we are seeing the immediate former president.

“I think it’s going below our level as a country because it concerns me about the future.

“If you’re a Head of State today and you harass the immediate former Head of State then how comfortable will you be to leave that office to another person after ten years assuming you continue and serve two terms,” Mbui said.

“If you can harass the former president then it means you can also be harassed and if you see someone with that kind of [a] trajectory believe you me the first thing they must start figuring out is how to stay in office indefinitely, “Mbui added.

For the last week, police officers have been harassing Uhuru and his family and even urging them to return guns that they claim were used during last week’s anti-government protests in Kangemi, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST