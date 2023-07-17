Monday, July 17, 2023 – National Assembly Minority leader, Opiyo Wandayi, has said President William Ruto’s government is making no effort to reduce the high cost of living.

Addressing journalists on Monday during the Azimio One Kenya Alliance press conference in Nairobi, Wandayi, who is also Ugunja Member of Parliament, said Ruto is accusing the opposition coalition of failing to provide solutions to the rising cost of living yet it is his responsibility.

“Kenya Kwanza purported to call the attention of the nation to efforts by the government to reduce the cost of living, despite having taken our economy to rock bottom,” he said.

“But they could not point to any such efforts. If there is an effort to lower the cost of living, Kenyans will notice it and Kenya Kwanza would not need to be explaining itself.

“The truth is, there are no such efforts to lower the cost of living,” Wandayi questioned how the raising of taxes on fuel from 8 to 16 percent can be classified as an effort to lower the cost of living.

He said that the government has ignored constant calls by Kenyans to lower the cost of living.

Azimio has been leading a series of protests to call on the government to lower the cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST