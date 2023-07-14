Friday, July 14, 2023 – President William Ruto scored a C+ in the latest opinion poll by TIFA.

According to TIFA, only 30.8% of Kenyans believe that the Kenya Kwanza leader has fulfilled his promises made during the 2022 campaigns.

Among his supporters, 43.6% believed that the President has fulfilled his campaign pledges while only 18.4% of the opposition supporters believe he is delivering on his promises.

The survey revealed that the Hustler Fund and fertilizer subsidy programme are top of his achievements in the eyes of Kenyans.

“Among all Kenyans, the launch of the Hustler Fund receives the most mentions (10%), but no other achievement rating reaches double digits,” the TIFA report noted.

“Kenyans believe that the achievements by the Kenya Kwanza Government have reduced between March and June, with over half of Kenyans saying the government has achieved nothing,”

Kenyans told TIFA in the survey that increased economic hardship and failed campaign promises were among some of his failures since taking office.

The introduction of the housing levy, increased corruption, dictatorship, increased Insecurity, and increased public debt were also among the failures of the Ruto administration.

“There has been an increase in the mentions of hard economic hardships among respondents between March and June 2023,” the report read in part On whether the country was headed in the right direction, only 25% of respondents believed so.

56% of Kenyans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.

“Irrespective of their political affiliations, the vast majority of Kenyans who perceive the country’s current direction as incorrect are in unanimous agreement about their reasoning: the ever-increasing cost of living,” TIFA detailed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.