Monday, July 10, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is not looking to impeach President William Ruto with the 10 million signatures that he is collecting.

This was revealed by his friend, Fredrick Okango, who revealed the real reason why Raila is collecting signatures.

This comes even as Raila stated that his side was targeting about 10 million Kenyans to back the petition to remove Ruto from office.

He accused Ruto of supposedly mismanaging the country and staying back as the high cost of living takes a toll on Kenyans.

However, Okango, who is the secretary of political affairs in the KANU, revealed that signatures may not be necessarily marshalled to remove the president from office.

He said the main aim is to have Kenyans have back the powers they have delegated to Ruto; he suggests if that happens Ruto’s office would be rendered inessential.

“We are not seeking for impeachment but for delegitimization and withdrawal of the sovereigns’ delegated powers,” said Okango.

He drew an instance from members of parliament whom he said are in office at the mercy of the electorate.

“In any case, if the MPs are exercising delegated powers from the people to remove them from office, then the people can actually take back those powers and remove them by themselves. Rem the office of President shall also become vacant under any other provisions of CoK,2010 (eg Article 1) other than Article 144, 145 or 146,” stated Okango.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.