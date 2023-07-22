Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Raila Odinga’s bodyguard Maurice Ogeta has been released after being held hostage for days.

ODM communications director Philip Etale released a statement informing the public that Ogeta has been found.

He was reportedly driven blindfolded at night before being dumped in the middle of the road in Ruai along Kangundo Road by unknown people.

Etale said Ogeta’s car was vandalized the day he was abducted while driving to work.

“Maurice Ogeta, bodyguard of Raila Odinga was released from police custody a few minutes to 1:00 am and driven while blindfolded and left in the middle of the road in Ruai towards Kangundo.

“His car is vandalized. However, he is happy to be alive but still distraught & in shock,” he wrote.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi had on Friday, July 21, ordered the Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, to produce Ogeta in court.

Mugambi further directed Koome to produce Ogeta before a court of competent jurisdiction in Nairobi or across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.