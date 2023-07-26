Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – With the continued anti-government demonstrations by Azimio and the brutal force the police are using to contain protests, President William Ruto is now feeling that Raila is eroding his legitimacy and negatively painting his image globally.

This was evident when Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua tasked all Ambassadors to clean the Kenyan image that has been badly damaged by Raila’s demos.

Speaking when he met Kenyans living in Italy, Gachagua said the main role of envoys will henceforth be to market Kenya and ensure the country’s business profile improves globally on top of other diplomatic duties.

He noted that the government’s representatives abroad will be properly briefed to realign their objectives.

At the same time, Gachagua pointed out that the Kenya Kwanza administration was reviewing the roles of the envoys so that 70 percent of their work will be promoting tea, coffee, and horticultural products among others.

“All these ambassadors are going to market Kenyan products and hold frequent discussions with the host country on how to get the best deals for our products.”

“We want to move away from the traditional diplomacy of attending meetings, cocktails, barbecues and such.

“Seventy percent of their work will be to pursue the commercial interests of our country, to market our agricultural produce, to make sure our exporters get the best deals,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua disclosed that ambassadors would be expected to submit monthly reports showing who they have met to market Kenyan products and what deals they had entered into.

“We will soon meet with all our ambassadors, high commissioners, and their deputies and they will sign a two-year Memorandum of Understanding committing to these targets,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.