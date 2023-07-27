Thursday, July 27, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has expressed fear that 65 victims, who are key witnesses in the case against suspected Shakahola cult leader Paul Mackenzie, are engaging in sexual activities at the rescue centres.

This was revealed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), through Assistant DPP Yamina Jamii, who informed Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omide that the State would be facing yet another serious crisis of unwanted pregnancies and cases of gender-based violence if the victims continued to be held at the rescue centre.

“The victims have now fully recovered; they are energetic and they have been reported to have sexual intercourse.

“Most of their time is being spent in this, alongside eating and freely socializing inside their hostels,” he said.

Jamii sought orders from the court to have the victims transferred from the rescue centres to Shimo La Tewa G.K prison where they will be held in the male and female cells and their daily activities easily supervised.

The court heard that two of the survivors have since been diagnosed with mental health conditions, adding that they would be dealt with in accordance with the law once their family members are traced.

“We are now seeking for the court to make orders to have all the victims held at the prison to avoid a possible crisis where the State will be forced to deal with even before they are turned into witnesses,” he said.

The 65 victims were rescued from the Shakahola forest in March this year after allegedly being recruited into the cult by suspected cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

They are being held at the Shanajad rescue centre.

The Kenyan DAILY POST