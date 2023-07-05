Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has attacked President William Ruto, terming him a ‘heartless tyrant’ who has no interests of Kenyans at heart.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Raila and other Azimio principals said they will launch what they termed a third liberation during a planned rally at Kamukunji Grounds.

Raila also reaffirmed his long hard-held stand that Ruto’s administration is illegitimate.

“It is evident that we are dealing with a heartless tyrant who shows no regard for the people. We are determined to rectify this situation.

“Therefore, we are here to announce that our Kamukunji meeting will take place in Nairobi this Friday, as previously announced,” Raila said

“However, this is not just a gathering in Nairobi; it is a nationwide Kamukunji where we will launch the Third Liberation. On Friday, July 2023, we will initiate signature collection campaigns to express our rejection of the illegitimate Kenya Kwanza regime and its punitive tax policies,” Raila added.

The former Premier also urged his supporters not to engage in acts of violence during the Friday Saba Saba rally.

“Violence is abhorrent to us. Our engagement in pickets, protests, tax boycotts, and civil disobedience does not advocate violence.

“We have never endorsed violence in the past, and we never will. We firmly believe in the law and the rule of law, and we will act within its boundaries,” he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.