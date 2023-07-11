Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – President William Ruto has all the reasons to be worried after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s troops began to come back one by one.

After nearly 8 months break, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has announced a political comeback.

In a statement via Twitter yesterday, Munya stated the will preside over three Azimio rallies on Wednesday in Meru County.

He stated that the rallies will take place in Meru town, Muthara Market and Maua town.

The former Meru governor further noted that the agenda of the rallies will be on the high cost of living and insecurity in the region.

“I will preside over three Azimio Rallies on Wednesday 12th July 2023 In Meru County.

1. Meru town-Morning 2. Muthara Mkt-Afternoon. 3. Maua Town-Afternoon.

Agenda: 1. Unbearable high cost of Living. 2. Insecurity in the region. Come one Come all,” Munya stated.

Munya in an interview in October 2022 stated that he had moved to farming after the previous regime handed over to the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“I am now a full-time farmer. I am doing coffee and dairy. I also recently started doing tea farming. Here there is no pressure,” Munya said.

Munya’s political comeback comes after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga announced that the nationwide anti-government protests will continue on Wednesday.

The opposition coalition has also asked Kenyans to append their signatures so that they can delegitimize the ruling Kenya Kwanza government.

