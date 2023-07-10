Monday, July 10, 2023 – The Kenya Health Professionals Society (KHPS) has issued an ultimatum to the government of President William Ruto to employ 20,000 health workers immediately, or else there will be serious consequences.

KHPS, an umbrella representing six health workers’ unions, further stated that the Ministry of Health should embark on annual employment to equip the country’s health sector.

In a press statement, the society noted that failure of the government to meet its demands, healthcare workers across the country will down their tools starting Thursday, July 13, at midnight.

“Lack of adequate staffing of health professionals in their right mix ranks high among the myriad of challenges affecting the health sector.”

“It is unfortunate that this country has failed to establish a framework that would ensure commensurate staffing of health workers with the population growth in the last six decades,” KHPS explained.

The health professionals body noted that President William Ruto’s government had promised the employment of 20,000 healthcare workers but had not set aside funds for such exercise in the 2023/2024 financial year.

KHPS also raised concern over a plan by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to increase monthly contributions to 2.75% of gross salary.

“Many Kenyans have challenges using NHIF cards to access health services against a background of corruption scandals bedeviling the institutions.

“NHIF must explain to Kenyans how the enhancement of contributions will enable them to access quality services without suffering catastrophic financial harm,” the body stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST