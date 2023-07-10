Monday, July 10, 2023 – Kenyans were treated to a surprise today after Raila Odinga made good his threat and boarded a matatu to work.

The former Prime Minister ditched his luxurious cars and motorcade and walked for some distance before boarding a matatu to work as he steps up his protest against the rising cost of living.

The Monday stunt comes on the back of fresh calls to Kenyans to walk to work and boycott buying fuel which the coalition insists is out of ordinary Kenyans’ reach.

President William Ruto assented to the Finance Act, 2023, which saw the cost of petrol hit a record high of Ksh195 in Nairobi.

The price of fuel has an impact on the cost of other commodities such as food items.

Raila has mounted a new round of anti-government protests with a planned demonstration on Wednesday, July 12, across the country.

According to Raila, the Finance Act 2023 introduced a number of new taxes, including a tax on petroleum products, a housing levy, and an insurance compensation levy which he terms as “a betrayal of the Kenyan people”.

The veteran opposition politician was accompanied by his bodyguard and other Azimio leaders.

He even bought a newspaper at the bus stop, mirroring the day-to-day life of ordinary Kenyans.

The move shocked many onlookers who gathered and cheered as the ODM leader prepared to board the bus.

Raila shared greetings with the seemingly happy people who had gathered before stopping a bus to CBD.

“Baba you must not stop. Continue pressing on until such a time when the traffic police shall have stopped taking bribes and fuel prices significantly reduced,” a Matatu conductor implored Raila.

In the video, Raila shared pleasantries with other passengers while others took selfies to share the rare moment.

The matatu, which plies the Rongai-Langata-Route, operated normally, picking up passengers along the way and blasting music.

Raila is expected to lead another round of protests this week after a big rally last week to mark Saba Saba and go back to the streets after the bipartisan talks launched in March collapsed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST