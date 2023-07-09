Sunday, July 9, 2023 – Investments, Trade, and Industry CS Moses Kuria has sarcastically claimed he is in favour of Raila Odinga’s new commitment to remove President William Ruto from office.

Raila wants Ruto ejected for overseeing the biting cost of living and supposedly mismanaging the country.

To achieve this, Raila initiated a drive to collect at least 10 million signatures from Kenyans before setting off the plan to impeach Ruto.

During the Saba Saba rally at Kamukunji grounds on Friday, the former prime minister kick-started the drive with his own signature.

Kuria now suggests this is a plan secretly driven by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Kuria, Uhuru is calling the shots from behind the scenes and thus wants to keep Raila busy with the move to impeach Ruto.

He claims that the former president is bankrolling the whole process.”I really like this 10 million signatures thing. It is Uhuru’s way of keeping Raila busy and out of the streets.

“Raila continues to enjoy Uhuru’s weekly allowance without subjecting the cerelac revolutionaries to street battles. Everybody wins,” says Kuria.

The ODM leader announced his side’s disinterest in the bi-partisan talks that Ruto had vouched for.

The opposition accused the government of its non-commitment on the talks which would have resolved the issues raised by the Raila-led side.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.