Monday, July 10, 2023 – Former Laikipia Governor and the late President Mwai Kibaki’s Nephew, Ndiritu Muriithi, has addressed his recent arrest during the countrywide saba saba protests last week on Friday that was led by none other than Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, Muriithi disclosed that he asked the police officer who arrested him what offence he had committed but she could not answer.

“I asked the OCPD who was arresting me to explain the offence I had committed but she could not answer because I had not committed any offence,” he stated.

Muriithi alleged that President William Ruto’s government is using police officers to intimidate and harass Kenyans which is contrary to the Constitution.

“The State is trying to misuse the Police Service to harass and intimidate Kenyans contrary to the Constitution. Many police officers can privately tell you they believe they are being given illegal orders,” Muriithi said.

The former Governor argued that the police are no special breed and they’re feeling the impact of the high cost of living just like many Kenyans due to the doubling of VAT from 8% to 16%.

“The police officer has no special bread that is cheaper. They also don’t have a special matatu that is cheaper,” he stated.

A number of protestors were arrested during the saba saba demos on Friday.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga was among those teargassed on Saturday while demanding the release of activists arrested at Central Police Station. They were released yesterday on a free police bond.

