Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Security details of Members of Parliament affiliated with the Azimio La Umoja Coalition who are in support of protests have reportedly been withdrawn.

This was revealed by ODM Party Director of Communications Philip Etale in a tweet.

Etale said the reason cited for the withdrawal is to allow them to go for training.

“Security details for most of the legislators allied to Azimio la Umoja have been recalled for ‘Training’,” he tweeted.

When contacted for comment over the same, Embakasi East MP Babau Owino confirmed that his security detail had been withdrawn.

“It is true that my security details and that of my colleagues supporting demos have been withdrawn,” he said.

This is not the first time the MPs’ security are withdrawn. Before the formation of the bi-partisan talks, Police IG Japhet Koome confirmed withdrawing the security details of Azimio MPs participating in demos.

“The IG will give all VIPS security. But there is no way I can give you security if you use the same privilege to throw stones at me. So, it’s true, all those who have been involved in throwing stones at the police have withdrawn their security,” Koome said.

Koome has outlawed the Azimio protests saying the police had not been notified.

“In this regard, no such demonstrations/gatherings, or protests will be allowed tomorrow (Wednesday) since no such notification has been presented to any police station.

“All lawful means will be used to disperse such demonstrations,” Koome said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST