Monday, July 3, 2023 – President William Ruto has been cited as the biggest hindrance to saving lives in the slums.

In a recent interview with the Christian Post on Saturday, Christopher Beth, the visionary founder of a non-profit organization based in Texas, expressed his deepest concerns regarding the punitive taxes imposed by the government on donations his organization made to aid thousands of beneficiaries in Kenya.

The philanthropist conveyed his disappointment, arguing that the taxes strained his relationship with the government.

Beth argued that Ruto’s government should release its stronghold on life-changing philanthropic initiatives and rather come up with solutions that strive to make a meaningful impact in the lives of the beneficiaries.

The organization raised its grievances after announcing plans to distribute easy-to-maintain water filters across slums in Nairobi that benefited from water sourced from Athi River, including Bondeni-Jua Kali, Kanani, Slaughter, and Sophia.

“But these life-changing efforts come amid tensions with the Kenyan government. Despite the government’s claim of intending to solve the water crisis, it has actually sought to tax the organization for providing the filters,” Beth complained.

Beth explained that the water filters were easy to use because they were connected to buckets that promised up to 20-plus years of clean and safe drinking water.

“The initiative is aimed at combating the widespread waterborne diseases that plague these communities, where municipal plumbing and sewage management are non-existent,” the philanthropist added.

According to the organization, the initiative followed a successful mission in Kibera, where it equipped half of the households with the filters, drastically reducing self-reported diarrhea rates within 70 days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.