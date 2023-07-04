Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – A company in Kericho County has been forced to auction 1,500 blue gum trees for a reserve price of Ksh3 million.

The trees are planted on a 2-acre piece of land situated at Brooke Shopping Centre near Kericho Town.

This is after President William Ruto lifted the six-year logging ban put in place by his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

While lifting the ban, Ruto stated that the directive will boost the economic fortunes of residents living in areas where logging was practised.

The auction in Kericho will see the company make millions from the sale should it go through.

“Bidders are encouraged to inspect the blue gum trees before giving their best buying prices,” the company stated while setting the minimum reserve price at Ksh3 million.

Furthermore, successful bidders will be required to oversee the cutting of the trees following the company’s statement that the items will be sold ‘as is where is basis.’

Those bidding for the trees will have to make payments within 15 days and take the blue gum trees in a span of 30 days upon the award.

In 2018, the Kenyan government outlawed logging on all community and public land noting it was embarking on reassessing and rationalising the entire forest sector in the country.

Uhuru’s administration, while banning logging, noted the exercise would protect main water catchment areas across the country.

Ruto, while lifting the ban, noted that it would in no way go against his vision to combat the ravages of climate change as only mature trees would be cut.

