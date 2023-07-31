Monday, July 31, 2023 – ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has announced that President William Ruto’s government will not force Kenyans to get digital identity cards, walking away from the directives of the previous regime.

The identity card, previously referred to as Huduma Number, was supposed to replace the current identity cards which the government argues is old-fashioned.

But in a move seen to encourage compliance, the state now wants people to decide whether they want the cards or not.

According to Owalo, it is not the role of the government to force people to register, instead, the decision should be left to Kenyans to decide.

A section of Kenyans had expressed reservations with the plan, arguing that a new card could just be issued with current numbers without overhauling the system.

“We will not force any Kenyan to take a digital identity.

“The honours will be in you to decide whether you want to consume govt services through digital identity based on your biodata or you want to physically visit govt offices,” Owalo noted.

“We need virtual means through which the government can confirm you are who you claim to be.

“It will be upon you now to decide whether you want to take it.” Owalo added that it will be upon Kenyans to decide whether they want to be identified digitally or go on with the old system.

The Kenyan DAILY POST