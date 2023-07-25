Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto does not want any truce with him.

This is after he crushed any efforts to bring peace to the country.

Speaking today, Raila revealed that Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan was in Kenya to address the Azimio, Kenya Kwanza wrangles but it didn’t end well.

The visit, which now appears to have been kept under wraps, considering that it was not made public, was to reconcile Raila and Ruto.

According to Raila, the visit occurred two weeks ago but the agenda of the day did not see light as the Kenya Kwanza government kept the neighbouring President waiting for nearly two days.

“Two weeks ago, Mama Suluhu Samia came to Nairobi to try and mediate but she was kept waiting for 2 days and went back,” Raila said.

He says President Samia is one of the many dignitaries who arrived in the country for the mission.

“Many eminent persons both local and international have tried to mediate between Azimio and Ruto’s side but they have been kept at bay by Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

The revelation comes even as President William Ruto maintains that he will not have talks with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua called Raila a “Criminal” adding that President Ruto cannot have talks with him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST