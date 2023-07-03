Monday, July 3, 2023 – President William Ruto has defended his frequent foreign trips, which have raised eyebrows among Kenyans.

Speaking on Saturday during the thanksgiving ceremony for National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, in Keiyo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Ruto stated that the foreign visits were necessary in his plan of creating employment opportunities for Kenyans.

The head of state noted that the trips will help in the creation of one million jobs as he promised during campaigns.

Ruto also stated that the foreign excursions were also vital since they allowed him to make bilateral agreements with his colleagues.

“We need one million jobs for Kenyans who are working abroad. Many Kenyans ask why I am traveling to the US, Canada, and Europe. I am going out there to enter into agreements with other countries,” Ruto explained

He added, “All those presidents are telling me that they want Kenyans who are workers because we are known for our skills and minds.”

Ruto was responding to criticism about increased government spending on international trips.

Since taking office on September 13, 2022, the Head of State has made over 25 trips outside of Kenya, which has cost taxpayers billions, according to the Controller of Budget.

The Kenyan DAILY POST