Friday, July 28, 2023 – President William Ruto is seemingly angry after former President Uhuru Kenyatta joined the Azimio One Kenya Alliance brigade in mourning victims of police brutality during last week’s anti-government protest organized by the opposition coalition.

This was revealed by a state house blogger, who expressed his amusement after the Son of Jomo was photographed meeting opposition leader, Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka at SKM Centre in Nairobi.

Blogger Sam Terriz, who is the most incompetent blogger in the state house, mocked Uhuru for embracing the church after demonstration plans failed.

“It seems Azimio has found a newfound love for the church.

“How utterly surprising! Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his team, after facing some challenges with their recent maandamano, have now decided to seek divine intervention by holding interdenominational prayers at Kalonzo Musyoka’s home every Friday” Terriz tweeted.

Uhuru was received at the SKM centre by Raila and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Ruto will be angry since he never expected Uhuru to join Raila Odinga demos which have almost paralysed his government.

