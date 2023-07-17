Monday, July 17, 2023 – President William Ruto on Sunday called for a ceasefire in Sudan and called for warring factions to embrace dialogue and resolve the conflict.

Speaking on Saturday night after a telephone consultation with the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan, Ruto asked the parties pushing for stability in Sudan to work together for the fruitful realization of their plan.

“IGAD and Jeddah Processes must consolidate their efforts to facilitate the realization of a permanent ceasefire in the country,” Ruto said.

The head of state added that the union will skillfully push for access to humanitarian assistance, and protection of refugees as well as the reactivation of the Political Process.

“This will lay the foundation for lasting peace in Sudan,” he explained.

Last week, Ruto chaired the first IGAD meeting on Sudan peace talks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Other than Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Djibouti were also part of the peace meeting.

The meeting took place regardless of the fact that Sudan had rejected the appointment of Ruto as head of a quartet to facilitate peace under the regional bloc, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

