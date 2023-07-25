Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – President William Ruto can now breathe a sigh of relief.

This is after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga called off the upcoming countrywide protests slated for Wednesday, July 26.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Raila’s Azimio instead directed its supporters to light candles in honour of colleagues who lost their lives during past protests.

Azimio estimates that at least 50 deaths were recorded during the protests while hundreds of other people are still admitted to hospitals after sustaining injuries.

“Azimio has made the decision that on Wednesday, rather than go to the streets for a peaceful demonstration as earlier announced, we will hold solidarity parades and vigil for victims of police brutality in various locations in all parts of the country.”

“We are calling Kenyans to come out and light candles and lay flowers in remembrance of and respect for the victims,” read the statement in part.

The opposition directed its supporters to light candles, lay flowers, say prayers, and read out the names of the individuals it claims were victims of police brutality.

“We have visited hospitals and morgues and we have established that police and hired gangs have shot and killed or wounded scores of people at close range,” added the statement.

The postponement came a few hours after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki promised to deploy police officers as early as 1:00 am to apprehend protesters caught stealing or destroying infrastructure.

The CS emphasized that the police deployment done in the previous week was a warm-up to the plans laid out for the coming protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST