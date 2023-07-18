Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has accused the United Nations of siding with Raila Odinga’s Azimio over the chaotic demos witnessed last week.

This is after the UN castigated Ruto’s administration for killing 23 people during the Azimio demos over the high cost of living and cautioned the police to act within the law.

Ruto lodged a formal complaint against the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) at the UN headquarters in Geneva over its statement on the ongoing Azimio protests.

In a two paged letter by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya to the UN, OHCHR has been accused of relying on third-party information in castigating the government over police brutality witnessed during the protests.

“Such sources often lack first-hand experience and their assertions are often not corroborated by other independent assessments,” read the letter in part.

“The use of such information without due diligence raises concerns about the quality and reliability of the data in question.

“Ruto’s government wondered why the UN office through its spokesperson, Jeremy Laurence, failed to verify the accusations of police brutality before issuing a statement on the protests.

“Further, it was noted that such actions of the UN body were being used by the Opposition to intensify their demonstrations which they claimed were undemocratic.

“This strategic portrayal fuels a cycle of hostility and unrest, gravely undermining the foundations of democratic governance.

“Such escalation not only poses imminent threats to peace and safety but also erodes trust in democratic institutions, thereby undermining the very bedrock of a just and equitable society,” read the letter in part.

Kenya, therefore, called on the OHCHR to also take note of the actions being taken by the coalition led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The government reiterated its commitment to safeguarding both the lives of Kenyans and their property amidst a planned three-day demonstration programme by Azimio.

“This commitment to peace, democracy, and human rights is unwavering,” the government pledged.

