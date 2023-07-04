Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – President William Ruto and his men have vowed to appeal the suspension of the Finance Bill 2023, which was suspended by the High Court last week.

Justice Mugure Thande halted the implementation of the bill, pending the mention of an application filed by Busia senator Okiya Omtatah tomorrow for further directions.

But Ruto’s men, led by Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Betty Maina (Murang’a Woman representative), Eric Wamumbi (Mathira), Karungo wa Thang’wa (Kiambu senator) John Wanjiku (Kiambaa) and John Kaguchia (Mukurwe-ini) said the suspension hinders the implementation of government programmes.

Thang’wa emphasized that the Kenya Kwanza administration respects the judiciary but noted that its legal representatives will seek to have the ruling overturned.

We should always respect the courts regardless of the decisions they make but we will fight the suspension and I am sure the government will be able to continue with its work.”

Nyoro, on his part, noted that the government had increased funds allocated to the judiciary by 20 percent, from Sh18 billion to Sh22 billion, to enhance its independence.

He said suspending the implementation of the bill hinders the implementation of the recently passed budget that he said has numerous programmes geared towards uplifting Kenyans.

“We will go to court tomorrow to request that the suspension is removed. Some of the things we want to achieve are to raise the economy to prosperity.

“We did not campaign to be elected so we could sink the country deeper into debt.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.