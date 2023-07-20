Thursday, July 20, 2023 – US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has revealed that the Kenyan Government knows why she snubbed Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during her visit to Kenya.

Addressing a delegation shortly after a meeting with President William Ruto, Tai, however, declined to publicly disclose the reason for her decision to shun the outspoken CS, instead directing journalists to ask Ruto and his, Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, the reason why.

“My visit here is very much about advancing, deepening, and broadening the USA-Kenya relationship in economics as well as the USA trade relationship with East Africa.

“I did not meet with CS Kuria, in terms of why I did not meet with him I’d have to refer you to the Kenyan government,” she stated.

A few hours earlier, Tai held talks with Ruto at State House where the Trade CS was conspicuously missing.

The Head of State noted that the two countries were close trade partners with upcoming opportunities primed to open up employment opportunities.

According to reports, Tai declined to meet Moses Kuria over his foul language.

