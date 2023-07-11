Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – In a surprising turn of events, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has warned the police against using excessive force during peaceful protests.

Kindiki said police don’t have to use force when dealing with crowds that are not armed and are non-violent.

He said police need to restrain themselves by ensuring that those who don’t pose a danger to others and businesses are given space to exercise their democratic rights and allowed to say what they want.

“Kama wananchi hawana silaha, wawacheni wafanye mambo yao. Kama hawajabeba silaha, hawaumizi mtu, hawavunji duka ya mtu, muwawache wafanye mambo yao jioni wataenda nyumbani.

“Ikiwezekana muwasindikize Nyumbani,” he said.

Kindiki regretted that a section of police officers had resorted to using extreme force in taming protests.

He said this should not be the case, adding that police should only use force when dealing with violent protesters.

“Kuna wachache wenzetu katika idara ya usalama ambao wanatumia nguvu visivyo. Na hiyo haitakubalika,” he said.

The comment by Kindiki comes after six people were confirmed dead in Friday’s Saba Saba Protests.

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga had called for the protests countrywide to express disapproval of President William Ruto’s regime.

The protests saw at least six people confirmed dead with several others injured in a clash with police officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.