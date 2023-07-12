Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – A section of Members of Parliament allied to President William Ruto has now drafted a bill to try to tame anti-government protests organized by opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

The MPs led by Didmus Baraza (Kimilili), Geoffrey Ruku (Mbeere North), and Josses Kiptoo (Emgwen), said if the bill is passed, Raila Odinga will be held liable for the destruction caused during the protests.

“The right to picket and demonstrate cannot be taken away, but it must have limitations.

“We want to have approved areas where somebody can go and picket,” Barasa said.

The opposition is currently leading street protests across the country in their escalated pushback against the government.

The Kimilili MP faulted the police for failing to arrest Raila and hold him liable for the destruction witnessed during the demos.

Ruku said the Assembly, Demonstrations, Picketing and Petitions Bill, 2023 puts liability on the shoulders of organizers of demos and protests in the event of destruction, injuries, and loss of lives.

“It’s high time we put effect to Article 37 of the Constitution to provide that those who demonstrate and picketing should do so in a peaceful manner,” Ruku said.

“This Bill proposes that if you organize demos and they are not peaceful, then you should be held liable,” he added.

