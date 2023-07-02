Sunday July 2, 2023 – Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has been tasked with assassinating mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin following the failed mutiny, the Ukranian government has announced.

Prigozhin launched a “march for justice” against Russian military leaders on June 23 after a missile attack allegedly targeted Wagner troops in Ukraine. His mercenaries occupied Rostov and marched 200 kilometers to Moscow, only to abruptly end the rebellion less than 24 hours after its start.

Russia’s government opened a criminal case against Prighozin following the mutiny, but following a deal between Prighozin, Putin and Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko June 27, the FSB said it had closed the criminal case over Prigozhin’s armed insurrection.

Now, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, says Prighozin’s life is on the line.

The FSB was charged with a task to assassinate him,” Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian defense intelligence chief, told the War Zone.

“Will they be successful in doing that? We’ll see with time. So in any case, all of such potential assassination attempts will not be fast.”

It will take them some time to have the proper approaches and to reach the stage when they’re ready to conduct a huge operation,”

“But once again, I’d like to underline that it’s a big open question. Would they be successful in fulfilling that? Will they dare to execute that order?”

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko had claimed on June 27 that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus. However, there are still no visuals or other confirmations of the Wagner boss’ whereabouts.