Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – The Russian Government under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin has spoken after the European Union and the United States urged President William Ruto and opposition chief Raila Odinga to dialogue and end weekly protests in Kenya.

In a joint statement on Tuesday signed by 13 ambassadors, the EU and the US said they are concerned by the violence and loss of lives during the anti-government protests.

The diplomats insisted that they support efforts by the government and the opposition to find a peaceful and lasting solution.

“We recognise the daily hardships faced by many Kenyans and urge all parties to table concerns through a meaningful dialogue and resolve their differences peacefully to build the nation together, ensuring no further loss of life,” the ambassadors stated.

However, in reaction, Russia through its embassy in Nairobi mocked the EU and US envoys asking “If it is not interference in internal affairs, what is it?”

