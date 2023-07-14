Friday, 14 July 2023 – A Luo man identified as John Sillah Owino has been exposed after he defrauded his girlfriend based in the United States of America.

Sillah and his US-based girlfriend dated for months after meeting online and planned for a wedding.

She was reportedly madly in love with him.

Friends and family contributed money for the wedding after they formed a WhatsApp group.

He later faked his own death after receiving money from the wedding committee.

Owino was exposed on Twitter.

Read the thread.

