Friday, 14 July 2023 – A Luo man identified as John Sillah Owino has been exposed after he defrauded his girlfriend based in the United States of America.
Sillah and his US-based girlfriend dated for months after meeting online and planned for a wedding.
She was reportedly madly in love with him.
Friends and family contributed money for the wedding after they formed a WhatsApp group.
He later faked his own death after receiving money from the wedding committee.
Owino was exposed on Twitter.
Read the thread.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
