Wednesday July 5, 2023 – Rodgers Andere wept inconsolably as he buried his two children who were stabbed to death by their mother after a domestic squabble in Rongai, Kajiado County.

Andere’s wife, Christine Karimi, stabbed him three times in the head and neck after he returned home at midnight and killed their two children before attempting suicide on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Neighbours say the couple had been having domestic issues at their home at Taaria Apartments along Maasai Lodge Road.

The argument between Andere and Karimi turned tragic as she stabbed him three times, on the head and neck, after he arrived home past 1am.

30-year-old Andere escaped death by whisker after he left the house bleeding and sought help from neighbours who rushed him to a nearby health facility.

According to the police, Karimi, 28, who remained behind, is said to have locked the doors before allegedly killing her two children; Amani Otieno (6) and Tyrel Agogo (2) by stabbing them. She then turned the knife on herself, but survived.

Andere’s brother and businessman, who goes by the name ceodidathebrandofficial, on Tuesday, July 4, shared photos from the funeral of the children on social media.

He also posted a photo of Andere weeping at the funeral.

“I still don’t have the words…I don’t know what to tell you because no words will ever be enough with this kind of pain. Your pain really hurts me. And if I don’t ever find the words just know I will be here for you Bro,” he captioned the photo.