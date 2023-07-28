Friday, July 28, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai has asked President William Ruto to fire this cabinet secretary or the country becomes a failed state like Somalia or Sudan.

In a social media post on Friday, Alai, who is also a renowned opposition blogger, urged Ruto to fire ICT CS Eliud Owalo, claiming he is incompetent to lead the sensitive ministry.

Alai spoke a day after anonymous Sudanese hackers hacked several government institutions including the E-Citizen, Kenya Power, Banks, and some major telecommunication companies.

Alai said Owalo is incompetent in handling sophisticated modern-day hackers.

“Hello @WilliamsRuto, Look for an individual who can properly spread the ICT gospel throughout govt.

“Eliud Owalo speaks about tech in a more ignorant way than your next-door sukari nguru hawker.

“As a Computer Scientist, his presence at the Ministry doesn’t inspire me and other tech community members,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST