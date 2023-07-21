Friday, July 21, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has dismissed claims by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka that he was under house arrest since Tuesday evening.

In a press conference on Friday, Kalonzo’s Communications Director Paloma Gatabaki stated that the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader has indeed been detained at his home since Tuesday evening.

“Yes, it is true that Kalonzo Musyoka has been under house arrest since Tuesday evening.

“The Subarus and land rovers have been stationed outside his Karen residence preventing him from leaving,” Gatabaki said.

However, in a tweet, Alai who is an Azimio supporter, dismissed the claims saying there was no police vehicle at Kalonzo’s residence since Tuesday.

“I don’t believe that Kalonzo is under any house arrest.

“Journalists and politicians who visited him didn’t see any restrictions.

“Can we be truthful if we are to hold this KK regime accountable? Tuseme tu ukweli!,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

