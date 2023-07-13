Thursday, July 7, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen has finally allowed Public Service Vehicles commonly known as Matatus to use Nairobi Expressway.

Speaking on Thursday, Murkomen said the move is aimed at boosting mobility across the city.

The ban had been put in place in July 2022 due to a rise in road accidents caused by PSVs.

“This decision is in line with the government’s focus on making Kenya a global leader in the provision of transport and logistics a key driver of sustainable economic development,” he said in a statement a day after chaos rocked Mombasa Road and the Expressway which was vandalised in Mlolongo during anti-government protests called by Opposition leader Raila Odinga against the high cost of living.

Violent protests were witnessed in the capital Nairobi and other parts of the country Wednesday, with police firing live bullets, teargas and deploying water cannons.

