Monday, 17 July 2023 – A man was accosted by armed thugs at night in Mwihoko as he was entering his residence and robbed at gunpoint.

In the robbery incident captured on CCTV, the ruthless thugs are seen accosting the victim while brandishing pistols.

Shocked by the turn of events, the victim surrenders and pleads with the thugs to spare his life.

They quickly frisk him and make away with his personal items.

The incident comes at a time when insecurity has increased in the country.

Armed criminal groups have been terrorizing innocent Kenyans in various parts of the country.

Watch CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.