Monday, July 31, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged over the Friday secret meeting between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga at a coastal hotel in order to solve the political crisis in the country.

According to sources, Ruto, who was in Mombasa, invited Raila Odinga for talks to be mediated by former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“There was a meeting chaired by Hon. Obasanjo.

“Baba (Odinga) accepted to be in that meeting because of his respect for Hon. Obasanjo.

“That meeting did not conclude on any issues.

“It was a meeting to agree on when and how to hold talks,” former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya told the press on Sunday.

However, the state house has been silent on the meeting between Ruto and Raila because the President didn’t inform his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, about the meeting.

Gachagua and his Mt Kenya brigade are opposed to the meeting between Raila and Ruto, accusing the former premier of orchestrating chaos in the country to force a handshake with the President.

