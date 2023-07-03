Monday, July 3, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged disgruntled Cabinet Secretaries and their Principal Secretaries to resign if they are not satisfied with salaries.

This is after President William Ruto gave the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) a directive to suspend their proposed salary increments.

Speaking in Elgeyo Marakwet County during the Thanksgiving ceremony of National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, Gachagua emphasized Ruto’s readiness to appoint alternative CSs and PSs willing to accept existing salary structures.

The DP implored Ruto to redirect the proposed funds to boost various sectors of the economy, including procuring additional fertilisers for farmers.

“If there is a Cabinet Secretary who is not pleased with President William Ruto’s directive, you have a choice to write a resignation letter and let us find someone else who will accept that salary,” Gachagua announced.

In an effort to advocate for a firm fiscal responsibility, Gachagua directed all high-ranking state servants to refund SRC in case it disregards Ruto’s orders.

“We don’t want salary increments. Even if the money is found, we will not accept it. If you remit the salaries with increased figures, we will return them to the sender,” Gachagua added, urging a more sustainable and inclusive approach to managing the bloating wage bill.

Cabinet Secretaries were expected to receive Ksh1,056,000 as of July 2023 from the current Ksh924,000.

