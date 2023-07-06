Thursday, July 6, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has dared the rebel ODM MPs from Nyanza to quit office for betraying Raila Odinga once again.

This is after they visited President William Ruto in State House again and vowed to work with the Kenya Kwanza government.

Venting on Twitter, Ledama said it was wrong for the MPs to get elected on an ODM party ticket only to end up working with the opposite outfit.

The Senator asked the MPs to resign as the constitution does not envisage a situation where an elected leader will support the ideals of the opposite party contrary to the dictates of the party that took him to office.

“These constant State House visits by rogue ODM legislators who signed a covenant with the people through the party are so grotesque!” The Senator said.

“I wish they would just man up and resign from their positions and seek the people’s mandate through their newfound concubine!”

The MPs include Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda and Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

They held another meeting with Ruto on Tuesday, during which they declared support for his administration.

Already the ODM party is said to have cleared the way for the expulsion of the MPs from the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.