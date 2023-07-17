Monday, July 17, 2023 – Renowned Kenyan televangelist, Gilbert Deya, has been acquitted of child trafficking charges due to insufficient evidence.

According to trial magistrate Robinson Ondieki, Deya did not participate in child stealing as by the time the crime is said to have happened in 2004, he was in the United Kingdom.

He further stated that the prosecution did not adduce sufficient evidence to connect the evangelist with the criminal charges.

The magistrate further said that despite his wife Mary Juma being charged with a similar offense, she was as well acquitted by a Kibera court.

The accused through his lawyer John Swaka pointed out to the court that it was upon the prosecution to tender sufficient evidence despite using huge resources in getting Deya from the UK using an extradition order.

The offense is said to have occurred in 2004 and the criminal charge against Deya has been pending for the last 20 years.

Deya was charged in 2017 in absentia before the state obtained an extradition order to have him deported from the UK to come and stand criminal trial in Kenya.

