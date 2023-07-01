Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Renowned Kenya playwright and writer, Prof. Micere Mugo, has died.

Mugo passed on Friday at the age of 80.

Leaders have joined Kenyans in mourning her death, describing her as a true inspiration to many generations.

Former chief justice Willy Murungi said Micere’s revolutionary spirit will continue living.

“Our Comrade, Sister, and Revolutionary, Professor Micère Gatha Mugo, joined our ancestors some four hours ago. May she shine in the light of the ancestral abode as she shone on earth with revolutionary light. Her revolutionary spirit lives,” Mutunga said.

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua described Micere as an icon of the struggle for academic freedom.

She noted that it was a privilege she got to know and share her knowledge.

“The passing on of Professor Micere Githae Mugo is a great loss to her family, friends and humanity. She was an icon of the struggle for academic freedom and civil liberties in Kenya and beyond, a role model to many. It is a privilege to have known her and drank from her well of wisdom. Her immense contributions to humanity will live on,” Karua said.

Mugo was a political activist who fought against human rights abuses in Kenya. The activism led to her arrest and she was forced out of the country in 1982 after an attempted coup.

Mugo went to Zimbabwe and continued writing.

In 1991, she published her second work of literary criticism, African Orature and Human Rights.

