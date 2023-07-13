Thursday, July 13, 2023 – The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has gazetted East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega as the new Jubilee Party Secretary General replacing Jeremiah Kioni.

In a notice, Nderitu also made changes to the Jubilee leadership, Adan Keynan will be the National Chairperson replacing David Murathe, Rachel Nyamai the new National Treasurer and Mumima Bonaya will be the Women League National Chairperson.

Fatuma Dullo will be the Senate leader, Joseph Kamau the Senate Chief Whip, Samuel Arama will lead the party affairs in the National Assembly, and Sabina Chege will be National Assembly Chief Whip.

The Registrar also gazetted Irene Njoki, Magret Kamar, and Jerusha Momanyi as Jubilee Party National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

Nderitu asked any person opposing the changes to the Jubilee leadership to inform the Registrar of Political Parties within seven days through a warren submission.

“Any person with written submissions concerning the intended changes by the political party shall within seven (7) days from the date herein, deposit them with the Registrar of Political Parties,” the notice read in part.

The gazette notice comes after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal upheld the removal of Kioni and David Murathe from the party.

Kioni on Tuesday announced that they will be moving to the High Court to challenge the tribunal’s ruling.

“We will move to the next level, that is the High Court and we have faith that the High Court as it has demonstrated itself, will deliver better judgment on this matter than before,” said Kioni.

The former MP also alleged that the Kega faction had the PPDT ruling before the tribunal announced the decision.

The Kenyan DAILY POST