Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Reality star, Larsa Pippen, 49, has disclosed that she was “embarrassed” and “traumatized” after Michael Jordan publicly shared that he disapproved of her relationship with his son Marcus Jordan, 32.

“I didn’t think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it,” the reality star, 49, said to her beau, 32, during Monday’s episode of their podcast, “Separation Anxiety.”

According to her, she felt uneasy about the NBA legend’s remarks as she believed the public would think she had lied when she said both families approved of her relationship with Marcus earlier this year.

“Online they were saying that I was lying – that I lied and said that our parents are fine because I was doing interviews and saying both of our families are fine,” she added.

“When I would say that, I felt like I didn’t embellish that … and I would say both of our parents want us to be happy … I do understand that it’s not awkward for us to be together because it’s us.”

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star admitted that her romance with his son is “probably is awkward” for her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and his former Chicago Bull teammate Michael due to the nature of their alleged feud. However, the mom of four said she and Marcus “weren’t a part of that.”

“I feel like for them it probably is weird, it probably is weird for your dad. I can’t be mad. I understand,” she continued.

“[But] Oh my God, I was traumatized. I was like, ‘What are we going to do? People think I lied.’”

Marcus, on the other hand, said he thought the situation was hilarious.

He said on the podcast that his father texted him after his comments went viral, assuring his second-born son that he did not mean any harm.

Earlier this month, Michael, 60, gave a resounding “No!” to paparazzi when asked in Paris if he gave his approval over his son’s relationship with his former teammate’s ex-wife.

His reaction was in contrast to what Larsa had said while appearing on the “Tamron Hall Show” in February.

“I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together. And I feel like that’s the most important thing,” she explained at the time, adding that both sets of parents just want to see their children “happy.”

Larsa and Marcus first sparked dating rumors in September 2022, when they were spotted on a double date in Miami.

The following January, the pair made their romance Instagram-official, with the “Housewife” sharing a snap of Marcus with his arm around her. Larsa was previously married to Scottie, 57, from 1997 to 2021.

The former couple share four kids together: sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 14.