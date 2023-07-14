Friday, July 14, 2023 – Kim Kardashian made a bizarre admission while having dinner with Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Kim, 43, Khloe, 39, and Disick, 40, all met at the Mexican restaurant Casa Vega on the new episode, where Kim made a strange statement while they were discussing several of the rumors that have surfaced recently about the family.

Kim was enjoying some chips and salsa and margaritas when she made the bizarre admission.

‘You know what I was thinking? Going on a first date at a Mexican restaurant, you would be farting up a storm,’ as Kim laughs while Scott and Khloe look at her awkwardly.

‘Just sharting yourself?’ Scott says, as Khloe adds, ‘You’re disgusting. That’s gross.’

Kim, who has been single for some time after breaking it off with comedian Pete Davidson and her divorce from Kanye West, did hint earlier this season she was possibly considering dating a mystery man in New York City.

Back in the third episode of The Kardashians Season 3, Kim was having dinner with Scott, when she opened up about the man they called, ‘Fred.’