Thursday July 6, 2023 – Khloe Kardashian has admitted that she still feels bad for her exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson ‘every single day.’

Khloe, 39, was married to Odom, 43, from 2009 to 2013, with their divorce finalized in 2016, and she dated Thompson, 32, on and off from 2016 to 2022.

During their separation, Khloe asked to withdraw her divorce petition to help Odom make medical decisions after he was placed on life support after being found unconscious at the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada, though they never reconciled when he regained consciousness.

Khloe shares five-year-old daughter True and infant son Tatum with Thompson, though they are not together after he cheated on her several times.

During this week’s new episode of The Kardashians, Khloe was consoling a distraught Kim, who was upset over the anti-Semitic comments her ex-husband Kanye West made, where she opened up about how she feels about Lamar and Tristan.

Kim was wondering if it was her fault that Kanye made these controversial comments, because she, ‘posted something in support of the Jewish community’ and she wondered if that may have somehow pushed Kanye do go on his rant.

Kim tells Khloe, ‘I feel so bad for him. I don’t even think he feels bad for himself, I don’t even know if he knows how.’

Khloe adds in confession, ‘I feel so heartbroken seeing Kim in so much pain. I wish I could do something. It’s such a helpless feeling, because me watching Ye is like watching a car crash in slow-motion. Like I feel terrible about everything.’

Khloe insisted that what Kim did, ‘was not wrong,’ before opening up about Lamar and Tristan.

‘Kim, every single day I feel bad about Lamar (Odom). Every single day. I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now,’ Khloe said.

‘Lamar is forever going to be remembered for being a drug user. These are Kanye’s things but that doesn’t mean we don’t feel bad about it,’ Khloe said.

‘I’m not on your level and I’m not going through what you’re going through right now, but I can relate. It’s OK that you’re crying. It’s OK that you have feelings. You’re such a good person and that’s why you feel like this and that’s why your heart is breaking for him. People have probably wanted to cancel him for awhile and he’s always said, ‘I’m not cancelable,’ or whatever the word is, and now this is probably just the last thing but, this too shall pass,’ Khloe told her sister.

Lamar Odom was found unconscious at Love Ranch on October 14, 2015, and it was revealed the former NBA star had suffered kidney failure, several heart attacks, and 12 strokes.

He had taken cocaine and other drugs similar to Viagra before he was found unconscious and spent several days in a Las Vegas hospital before he was transferred to Los Angeles.

While their divorce was still pending, Khloe remained at Lamar’s side throughout the ordeal and through his recovery, before their divorce was finalized in December 2016.