Thursday, July 27, 2023 – President William Ruto has landed at the International Criminal Court (ICC) yet again.

This is after Lobby group Operation Linda Ugatuzi wrote to ICC requesting to file a case on crimes against humanity in Kenya.

The activists accused Ruto, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, and Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome of crimes against humanity.

In the letter undersigned by its national chairman, Prof. Fredrick Onyango Ogala, and Calystus Wafula (secretary general), the lobby group urged ICC to investigate and charge the trio with destroying property and coordinating and killing innocent civilians.

“Their actions may have led to the current state of chaos witnessed in the Sondu area in Kisumu and other places in the Republic of Kenya.

“We believe that these incidents were planned systematically by elements within the police force and that orders to kill demonstrators were issued from the highest levels,” the letter read in part.

In their letter, the Linda Ugatuzi lobby drew similarities between the current political climate in Kenya and the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

The group further attached concerns the UN Human Rights Office raised about police officers using excessive force to quell riots.

“We seek to cooperate fully with the ICC in gathering additional evidence to strengthen our case before officially launching the proceedings.

“We recognize the ICC’s expertise and capacity in dealing with crimes of this nature and are committed to providing all relevant information in pursuit of justice,” the letter read further.

In a bid to assist ICC in addressing alleged crimes against humanity in Kenya, the activists stated that its dedicated representatives were collecting evidence on a daily basis in all 47 counties in Kenya.

The Ogola-led group further requested ICC to offer support by providing legal resources to facilitate the filing of the case and to aid in protecting witnesses who would appear before the court.

On April 2023, Azimio la Umoja also wrote to the ICC seeking investigations into the political situation in Kenya.

In the letter, Azimio informed ICC that Ruto had allegedly rigged presidential elections and captured key independent and constitutional offices.

