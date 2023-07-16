Saturday, July 15, 2023 – Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kim Zolciak suspected that her husband Kroy Biermann had placed a tracker on her car just days after she filed for divorce from him after 11 years of marriage.

Us Weekly obtained police phone records where a woman expressed fears her spouse had been monitoring her vehicle’s motions in an incident occurring just over a week after both Kim, 45, and Kroy, 37, had filed for divorce.

The identity of the woman was redacted, however, the filing did list Zolciak-biermann’s address.

‘I have a young lady in the lobby, who believes her husband has placed a tracker on her vehicle and wants to speak with an officer,’ a May 16 phone call from the Atlanta police station states.

In addition, a police report also indicated the complainant wanted to meet with a police officer over fears she was being tracked.

The report said the complainant ‘thinks husband put a tracker on her [vehicle]/wants to 59 with an officer.’ Citing the Atlanta Police signal chart, People reports ’59’ is code for wanting to ‘meet with’ law enforcement.

The suspicious tracker check came the same month that both Zolciak-Biermann, 45, and Biermann, 37, filed for divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s messy split made headlines in May and June after Biermann requested that his then-estranged wife undergo a psychological evaluation.

The former NFL player’s filing came days after Zolciak-Biermann claimed in court documents that she was scared for their children’s safety around Biermann. On May 17, she filed a motion for her spouse to take a drug test.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann share four children: Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Following their 2011 nuptials, Biermann adopted his partner’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship.