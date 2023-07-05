Wednesday July 5, 2023 – Veteran rap artiste, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman has lost his father.

The rapper’s father died on Tuesday, June 4, after a brief illness.

Ruggedman confirmed news of his father’s death in a post shared on Instagram.

He wrote;

“I don’t even know how I feel or what to feel. RIP Dad.”

