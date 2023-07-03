Monday July 3, 2023 – Rapper Mozzy was detained by the police this weekend after seven people were shot at a party he attended.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that they believe one of the rapper’s crew members had something to do with it. The West Coast rapper was stopped by police in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday night after gunfire erupted at a venue called City Nightz. He had turned up for an after-party at the venue following a performance he did at a neighboring club.

Mozzy was spotted being placed in handcuffs and led away. It was also gathered that the police are trying to vet as many people as possible in the area. While it looks like he’s being hauled off to jail, insiders told the publication that Mozzy was only briefly detained there.

He’s been cut loose and isn’t facing any charges in relation to the shooting. One of his crew members has been arrested, but it’s unclear what charge he’s booked on.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages. Other members of Mozzy’s entourage were also detained, but nobody else was arrested.