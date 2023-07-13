Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Kanye West has finally met his Australian in-laws seven months after he married Melbourne native Bianca Censori.

The American rapper met with Bianca’s parents Leo and Alexandra and her sister Angelina in Tokyo several days ago, according to Mail Online.

While West, 46, is yet to post about his meeting with his in-laws on social media, photos from the trip shared by his inlaws suggest they did spend time together.

In one image posted by Bianca’s sister this week, her parents were pictured exploring the streets of Tokyo.

The father of four was also pictured with his fashion designer wife in the crowd at a traditional sumo wrestling match in the Japanese capital.

West married Bianca, who works as an architectural designer for his fashion label Yeezy, back in January after his highly publicised split from reality star Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The hip-hop star had reportedly planned a trip to Australia shortly after his nuptials.

But the visit never happened after a warning from the Australian government that he could be denied entry due to his recent anti-Semitic remarks.